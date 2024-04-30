April 30, 2024

Police arrest four men for drugs posssesion

By Staff Reporter0136
Police on Monday arrested a total of four people for two cases of drugs possession in Nicosia and Limassol.

According to the police, the first case concerns an overnight search on Monday of a Nicosia residence, by members of the drug squad (Ykan), based on a court warrant.

During the investigation, carried out in the presence of three men, aged 19, 21 and 22, approximately 250 grams of a white crystalline substance and approximately 60 grams of cannabis were found.

Police arrested the three suspects and they were taken into custody, while the investigation continues.

Elsewhere on Monday afternoon, officers of the Limassol drug squad searched the home of a 30-year-old man, where they located and seized approximately 110 grams of cannabis, as well as a precision scale with traces of the drug.

Police arrested the 30-year-old for the evident crime and he was also taken into custody while the case continues.

