April 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Heat, dust and haze

By Staff Reporter04
dust and haze
Dust and haze over Chrysochou Bay, view from Droushia [Photo: Iole Damaskinos]

Tuesday will be hot and hazy with dust in the air. In the afternoon isolated rains or storms are expected, mainly in the mountains and the interior, with possible hail. Temperatures will rise to 32C inland, 28C on the south and east coasts, 25C on the west and north coasts, and 21C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south-to north-westerly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and the sea will be somewhat rough. 

Overnight will see increased cloud cover and temperatures will drop to 19C in the interior, and the south and east coasts, 17C on the west and north coasts, and 15C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be mainly north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, later abating to variable and light, 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain somewhat rough. 

On Wednesday haze and dust will continue and rain or storms are expected in the afternoon in the mountains, the interior, and the east, with possible hail. Thursday and Friday are predicted to be mostly clear. Temperatures are expected to drop while remaining above average for the season.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Health minister: Cyprus is speeding up cancer care

Iole Damaskinos

Audit Office says proposed project endangers rare seals

Elias Hazou

Online public platform to monitor government

Nikolaos Prakas

MPs hopeful wealth declarations law will be published soon

Elias Hazou

Full announcement of community council candidates on Tuesday

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign