Bouldering festival is coming to Droushia

By Eleni Philippou
bouldering festival

A two-day climbing gathering is coming up in Droushia/Inia to bring together the climbing community of Cyprus. Both experienced climbers and curious newbies are invited to join the 3rd Spring Bouldering Festival on May 11 and 12, organised by the Shinosintrofia Climbing Club.

This climbing gathering takes place annually with the aim of uniting the local climbing community and offering the opportunity to meet people, see friends, be introduced to climbing and enjoy Cyprus’ nature.

On day one, climbers will meet at the rocks of Alykou and after registration and coffee, a bouldering competition for experienced climbers and bouldering introduction class will begin. Once the competition is over, climbers will head to the Primary School of Inia to pitch their tents and enjoy a dinner by chef Tasos Michael. There the competition winners will be announced as music plays on the decks. Sunday will commence with morning yoga, an introduction to sport climbing, introduction to highline and bouldering until 4.30pm.

For those unfamiliar with the sport but eager to try it, the festival will offer an introductory class on Saturday especially for beginners led by teachers from Red Point, Ungravity Climbing and Limassol Climbing Club.

A sport climbing session will also take place on Sunday, facilitated by instructors from One Step Further and Climb and Hike. The introductory courses will last for two to three hours, depending on the number of participants, and although amateur climbers cannot take part in the competition, they can enjoy the festival and stick around for the dinner, socialising and climbing tips and tricks.

 

3rd Spring Bouldering Festival

2-day climbing event with competitions and climbing sessions. May 11-12. Droushia/Inia, Paphos. Free for club members, €15 for non-members. Registrations and information at the Facebook event: Spring Bouldering Festival 2024

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

