May 1, 2024

Cyprus to mark 20 years since joining EU

President Nikos Christodoulides

Cyprus will celebrate 20 years since being inducted into the EU, with an event at the presidential palace.

To mark the anniversary, President Nikos Christodoulides and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will address an event in the early evening at the presidential palace in Nicosia.

The event will also be attended by Cypriot EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides, while political party leaders, EU member state Ambassadors and other officials have been invited.

During the event, students will present their actions in the framework of the “School-Ambassador of the European Parliament” program, while students from the Music School of Nicosia will perform songs under the artistic direction of Marisa Anastasiades.

Later on, the President of the Republic and the President of the European Commission will symbolically plant an olive tree in the gardens of the Presidential Palace.

Moreover, there will be a photograph exhibition of the Press and Information Office from the period before and after the accession of Cyprus to the European Union.

