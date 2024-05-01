May 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

President says government will continue to stand by workers

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
cyprus president nikos christodoulides speaks during a press conference with european parliament president roberta metsola at the zenon joint rescue coordination center in larnaca
President Nikos Christodoulides

The government will continue to stand by the side of the workers in every fair demand, President Nikos Christodoulides assured in a written statement on Labour Day, praising at the same time “the long-standing high sense of responsibility of the social partners, on which the exemplary labour relations in our country are based, which operate for the benefit of the economy and society as a whole.”

Christodoulides sent a “message of appreciation and respect to all workers, along with the assurance that the government will continue to stand by them in every fair demand.”

A day of remembrance and honour, he added, for those who have fought throughout the ages and those who continue to fight to ensure that workers enjoy all their rights in a full and non-negotiable way.

Christodoulides said that “through a series of decisions and actions, most importantly the adoption of the National Minimum Wage, the agreement reached on the COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment), the increase in maternity leave for working mothers, as well as other measures to support workers, our government is implementing our campaign positions that focus on people and the improvement of the quality of life of citizens, while improving the working conditions of workers.”

“In the great effort we are making to improve the living standards of citizens and improve their daily lives, we are in constant dialogue with trade unions and all other social partners,” he said.

“I would like once again to highlight the long-standing high sense of responsibility of the social partners, on which the exemplary labour relations in our country are based, which work for the benefit of the economy and society as a whole,” he concluded.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped cn.png
The CNA focuses its attention on events in Cyprus and on developments abroad that have some bearing on Cyprus

Related Posts

Police arrest 13 in Limassol traffic operations

Nikolaos Prakas

Restaurant review: Pasta Strada, Nicosia

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus to mark 20 years since joining EU

Source: Cyprus News Agency

15 migrants arrive from the north in Limnitis

Nikolaos Prakas

Trade unions celebrate Labour Day across Cyprus

Nikolaos Prakas

Easter weekend activities in the city and villages

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign