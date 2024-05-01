May 1, 2024

Robinhood lists Avalanche, analysts give bullish forecasts for Pepe and Rebel Satoshi Arcade

TLDR:

  • Robinhood has added Avalanche and other tokens on its trading app for New York users to trade. 
  • Analysts’s price targets for Pepe memecoin in the coming weeks are $0.000009940 and $0.00001086.
  • Rebel Satoshi Arcade has emerged as the best ICO in the market, with a potential 200% price surge during the presale stage.

Robinhood has announced that its users in New York can now trade Avalanche. Meanwhile, as bulls pick up steam, analysts have predicted that the price of Pepe could trade in the $0.000009940 and $0.00001086 range. Meanwhile, Rebel Satoshi Arcade has emerged as a top ICO, with analysts forecasting a potential 200% price surge during its presale.

Rebel Satoshi Arcade (RECQ): The new ICO shaking the GameFi Market 

Rebel Satoshi Arcade (RECQ) is a top ICO and one of the most promising new projects in the market. The altcoin, which is in the first stage of its presale, is about to move to stage 2, with more than 395 million tokens sold so far. Meanwhile, RECQ is one of the utility tokens in the Rebel Satoshi ecosystem, having different uses within its engaging arcade games and broader ecosystem. 

While RECQ is also a meme coin, it can be used to buy NFTs and merchandise, reward active users, and pay transaction fees. Rebel Satoshi Arcade is a platform that promotes decentralization and individual empowerment, challenging centralized systems in the crypto sector. 

The Rebel Satoshi Arcade platform hosts a wide range of top NFTs with a total of 9,999 NFTs, thrilling arcade games ranging from free-to-play to pay-to-play and play-to-earn games, and merchandise materials for its users. In the initial presale stage, RECQ tokens are available for sale at just $0.0037 each. Analysts foresee a 200% surge in the presale stage, positioning RECQ as the best DeFi token to buy.

Robinhood lists Avalanche (AVAX) for New Yorkers to trade

Robinhood exchange revealed on Wednesday that it has included three altcoinsAvalanche (AVAX), Shiba Inu, and Compound in its trading platform. Hence, Robinhood now enables its users in New York traders to trade all three crypto tokens.

Although the news of Robinhood is a positive sign for Avalanche, the price of AVAX suffered a strong dip in the last week. According to CoinMarketCap data, Avalanche’s price has gone down from $39.70 to $34.83. The drastic price drop could be the result of bears still lingering in the market.

Pepe (PEPE) price forecast 

While most of the meme coin market has struggled over the last few weeks, the frog-themed meme coin Pepe (PEPE) has experienced a massive price surge. From its monthly low of $0.000004721, the price of Pepe has increased by more than 50% to reach a peak of $0.000008066.

Interestingly, Pepe’s latest price surge comes amidst an increase in interest from whales. As the whale activity rises, analysts are predicting more gains for memecoins like Pepe in the coming weeks. As per their projections, $0.000009940 and $0.00001086 are possible price targets for the memecoin.

In summary

The recent listing of Avalanche on Robinhood for New York traders is a notable development for the altcoin. Also, the two top altcoins that could record major price increases in the coming weeks based on the predictions of market experts are Pepe and Rebel Satoshi Arcade. Based on their forecasts, these are the best cryptos to buy right now.

For the latest updates and more information, be sure to visit the official Rebel Satoshi Website or contact Rebel Red via Telegram.

 

