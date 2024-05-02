May 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Christodoulides arrives to Lebanon with von der Leyen

By Nikolaos Prakas00
beirut gang

President Nikos Christodoulides and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Lebanon on Thursday for a joint visit on the migration crisis.

As reported by the Lebanese National News Agency, Christodoulides and von der Leyen arrived in Lebanon for an official visit for talks with Lebanese officials “on the issue of displaced persons from Syria”.

In Beirut, they were received by Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and then headed to a private trilateral meeting, which would be followed by expanded talks between the delegations of the three parties.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said in a written statement that the main objective of the visit will be to provide political and economic support to Lebanon from the EU, to discuss the challenges facing the country and regional developments, the effective management of migration and the implementation of the necessary reforms by Lebanon to promote the stability and prosperity of the country.

“The president of the European Commission will present an Economic Support Package for Lebanon, the implementation of which was an initiative of President Christodoulides and the Republic of Cyprus and is a practical demonstration of the active role that the EU can play in the region,” he said.

This will be followed by statements to the media.

Afterwards, the Christodoulides and von der Leyen will also go to the parliament, where they will have a meeting with the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nahib Berri.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Journalist Georgia Psaria dead

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus rejects Chevron proposal for Aphrodite gas field

Nikolaos Prakas

Gaza aid jetty ‘halfway to completion’

Tom Cleaver

Greek comedian Katerina Vrana to speak at Leventis Gallery

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver

US lawmakers table bill to extend lifting of Cyprus arms embargo

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign