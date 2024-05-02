May 2, 2024

Exhibition pays tribute to victims of the Armenian Genocide

By Eleni Philippou00
armenian faces

On the occasion of the Remembrance Day of the Armenian Genocide, artist Khaldoon Daud presents his work in Larnaca in an exhibition titled Armenian Faces. The exhibition opening on April 22 at the Pierides Museum – Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation was attended by Vartkes Mahdessian, the Representative of the Armenian Religious group in the house of Representatives of Cyprus and included a performance of Armenian hymns by Maria Moskofian. Now its officially open, the artworks will remain exhibited at the Museum until May 17.

Commenting on the exhibition and the artist’s work, the organisers say: “Khaldoon had for decades a fascination with the Armenian culture, creativity, and handcraft. In this work, Khaldon reflects the memory of the 1.5 million Armenian victims of the 1915 Ottoman Genocide and reaffirms the solidarity with the Armenian people of Cyprus. Occupying two spaces within the Pierides Museum – Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Khaldoon is presenting the work that he created during his stay in Cyprus between 2023-2024, in memory of the Armenian Genocide souls and dedicated to the whole Armenian community.”

 

Armenian Faces

Exhibition on the occasion of the Remembrance Day of the Armenian Genocide by artist Khaldoon Daud. Until May 17. Pierides Museum – Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Larnaca. Tel: 24-145375

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

