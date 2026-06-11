On Thursday, it will be mainly clear with increased cloud cover in some areas, which is expected to bring isolated showers or thunderstorms, mainly inland and in the higher mountains.

Temperatures will rise to 33 degrees Celsius inland, around 28 degrees on the coast and 25 degrees in the higher mountains.

Light to moderate winds will blow mainly from the southwest to the northwest, reaching up to 4 Beaufort. In the afternoon, they will temporarily increase to strong winds of up to 5 Beaufort on the windward side. The sea will be slightly rough.

Tonight, the weather will be mainly clear, with increased low cloud at times and light fog or mist is expected to form locally.

Temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and to 16 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly southwest to northwest at 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Locally increased cloudiness is expected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which should bring isolated showers or thunderstorms inland and in the higher mountains in the afternoon. In a storm, hail may fall.

The temperature is not expected to change significantly over the next three days.