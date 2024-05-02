May 2, 2024

Greek Cypriot dead after car crash in north (Updated)

By Tom Cleaver082
File photo

A Greek Cypriot man has died after being involved in a road traffic accident in the north.

The man, named as 79-year-old Photis Photiou, was driving his pickup truck on the road between Komi Kebir and Dhavlos when the driver’s side of his vehicle collided with a bus.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital in Famagusta but died en route.

His wife, Julia Photiou, was injured in the crash, and was also taken to hospital in Famagusta.

The bus’ driver, 62-year-old Hakan Aslan, was not injured, but was arrested with the police’s investigation into the matter ongoing.

There were no passengers on the bus.

