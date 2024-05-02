May 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Fine after hundreds of untaxed cigarettes found

By Nikolaos Prakas01
tobacco suitcase 1
File photo

A 55-year-old man in Paphos was fined thousands of euros for untaxed tobacco products, it emerged on Thursday.

The man was fined €3,500 and after his car was stopped at around 4.30pm on Tuesday.

During checks police found untaxed tobacco items in his car.

Specifically, they found, 140 cigarette packages, 50 rolling tobacco packages, and 800 heated tobacco sticks.

Paphos police said that the man was issued the fine, and the customs department was informed.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Learning to live together

Eleni Philippou

The Cypriot woman hanged by Britain

Alix Norman

Cyprus consumer price index rises to 2.4 per cent in April

Souzana Psara

Man steals car at knifepoint in Limassol

Jonathan Shkurko

Limassol port “a natural gateway” for vehicle transport — traffic up by 75 per cent

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Hellenic Bank’s acquisition of CNP to boost and diversify revenue, Fitch says

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign