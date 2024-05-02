May 2, 2024

Interior ministry rejects monastery appeal on protected land

cape greco monastery
The Cape Greco monastery on protected land

The interior ministry rejected an appeal by the Famagusta Constantia bishopric to build a monastery on environmentally protected land in Cape Greco, it emerged on Thursday.

As a result, the bishopric now faces two choices: to appeal the decision in court or to proceed with the demolition of the monastery as per the ministry’s decision. If the bishopric opts for legal action, they risk halting construction on the land until the court issues a ruling.

The monastery was found to be under construction on Natura 2000 environmentally protected land. Cyprus is already facing potential legal action in the EU Court of Justice over dozens of Natura 2000 violations.

In early April, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou communicated with the Bishop of Constantia and Famagusta through the church’s audit department director, Yannis Harilaou. The bishop committed to demolishing the building and restoring the area in case of appeal rejection by the ministry.

However, the next day, Famagusta Bishop Vasilios sent a letter to the municipality of Ayia Napa, stating that if the appeal is denied, he will proceed with registering an appeal to the administrative court.

The ministry assured that they would consider any request by the bishopric to exchange church land within the protected areas of the Natura 2000 Network Special Conservation Zone and Special Protection Zone Cape Greco with land in Ayia Napa, where the monastery in question can be built.

This exchange would allow the construction of the monastery in a location that meets the needs of the Metropolis of Constantia while preserving the natural environment of the area.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

