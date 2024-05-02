May 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Journalist Georgia Psaria dead

By Tom Cleaver01
georgia psaria
Journalist Georgia Psaria

CyBC journalist Georgia Psaria died at the age of 49 on Wednesday, after a long battle with cancer.

The public service broadcaster expressed “deep sadness” at her loss. They added that her fellow staff “knew and loved Georgia for her bright character and her hard work” and expressed their condolences to her family.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis referenced Psaria’s battle with cancer in his message of condolences, saying she “fought bravely in the last months”.

“One of the first journalists I met as government spokesman, I will forever cherish her honesty and kindness,” he said, adding that she was a “tireless professional”.

He said CyBC and journalism are “poorer today” for her loss.

House President Annita Demetriou said she was “shocked to hear of her death”, and that she expresses her “sincere condolences” to Psaria’s family.

She added that Psaria had “honoured the journalism industry with her morals and hard work”.

Psaria was born on October 26, 1975, in Limassol. She studied journalism and communication at the Panteion University in Athens, in Greece, before working at newspaper Politis and later at CyBC.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Cyprus rejects Chevron proposal for Aphrodite gas field

Nikolaos Prakas

Gaza aid jetty ‘halfway to completion’

Tom Cleaver

Greek comedian Katerina Vrana to speak at Leventis Gallery

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver

US lawmakers table bill to extend lifting of Cyprus arms embargo

Tom Cleaver

Elderly woman loses €650 in phone scam

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign