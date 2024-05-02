May 2, 2024

Ministry launches ‘e-Kofini’ to monitor fruit & veg prices

By Jonathan Shkurko
Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou

The agriculture ministry on Thursday launched a new price observatory for fruit and vegetable products named ‘e-Kofini’, aimed at ensuring transparency and fair prices in the local market.

The platform can be found on the agriculture ministry’s website at www.moa.gov.cy/ekofini. It will regularly publish the average selling prices of basic locally produced fruit and vegetable products.

“Data is gathered from both producers and retail points in order to highlight price differences,” a statement released by the agriculture ministry said.

“Ministry officials will collect price data for ‘e-Kofini’ twice a week to ensure timely and accurate recording.”

The products monitored by the online platform include vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchinis, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, onions, peppers, beans, and peas, as well as fruits like bananas, watermelons, melons, and strawberries.

Selling prices are be obtained from verified fruit and vegetable producer groups and organisations. As for retail points, data will be gathered from supermarkets operating on a nationwide basis.

The first report, published on the online platform on Thursday, said that the price of fruits and vegetables at retail points “are considerably higher compared to those sold by producer groups and organisations.”

“In many cases, the same products are being sold at retail points for more than double the price compared to what producer groups and organisations charge,” the report said.

For instance, local bananas are sold by producer groups and organisations at an average price of €0.50 per kilogramme, while at retail points, they are sold for €1.35, marking a 170 per cent increase. Similarly, red cabbage shows a 147 per cent increase, with producer groups and organisations selling it for €0.38 per kilogram compared to €0.94 at retail points.

Cherry tomatoes are sold at retail points for 143 per cent more, with their average price reaching €4.75 per kilogram, while producer groups and organisations sell them for €1.95. Green peppers are sold at retail points for 140 per cent more at €2.16 per kilogram, while producer organizations sell them for €0.90.

Prices for white zucchini, cauliflower, cucumbers, and onions are more than double at retail points, with increases of 136 per cent, 135 per cent, 116 per cent, and 109 per cent respectively.

“The ministry expects that ‘e-Kofini’ will contribute to ensuring fair conditions for all stakeholders in the fruit and vegetable supply chain by bridging the gap between producer and retail prices,” the agriculture ministry statement continued.

The aim is to inform consumers about expected prices of local fruit and vegetables, thus improving market transparency, while also providing information to producers, enhancing their protection regarding prices in the primary sector.”

In addition to the website, a public communication channel has also been created on the Viber application under the title “Τμήμα Γεωργίας e-κοφίνι” for more updates.

People seeking further information can contact Melpomeni Siakou, Agriculture Officer at the Department of Agriculture, via email at [email protected] or by phone at 22464081.

