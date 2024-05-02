May 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Varosha should be free trade zone for both sides’

By Tom Cleaver00
Serdar Denktash (centre)

Varosha “should be transformed into a free trade zone” and a “common living area” for both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, late Turkish Cypriot leader Rauf Denktash’s son Serdar Denktash said on Thursday.

Speaking on television channel Kanal Sim, he said the buffer zone should be expanded to include the fenced off area of Varosha in its entirety, and that, once rebuilt, it should become an area with which both sides of the island can freely trade and in which people from both of Cyprus’ communities can live.

“It is much healthier and a much more permanent solution to focus on an approach where it is possible to develop cooperation and carry out joint economic activities, rather than a political approach and recognition,” he added.

He said, “the economic attraction created in the buffer zone will increase both sides’ desire to be there and motivate people to live together.

“If these economic and social opportunities are put in front of people on both sides and people start to develop businesses in the buffer zone, and make partnerships and share a social space there, political solutions will follow,” he added.

Asked whether the Greek Cypriot side would accept such a proposal, he said “that is their decision.”

He added, “we should not act by thinking whether they should accept it. We took a unilateral step when opening the crossing points for the first time and it got positive results. Other crossing points were opened later, and now people from both sides shop on the other side and it all runs smoothly.”

“This issue was a major threshold at the time, but it was passed and accepted by all,” he added.

“Now, we must offer innovative and creative suggestions which will motivate people on both sides.”

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

