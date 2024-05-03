May 3, 2024

A performance of Armenian song and dance

By Eleni Philippou05
The Nicosia Municipal Theatre will host a special performance soon that shines a spotlight on Armenian song and dance. The Hamazkayin Sipan dance group of Cyprus and the Kousan Choir of Lebanon will perform together for the first time in the capital presenting a rich cultural programme on May 11.

“Music and dance hold a special place in the heart of Armenians,” say the organisers. “Throughout history, each has served as a way to bind the Armenian community together and create new identities while paying homage to the traditions of the past. In Armenia and across its many diasporas, dance is an important means of building community. Taught in schools and after-school programmes, it is a common aspect of social life. You are invited to experience the vibrant spirit of Armenia come to life through a mesmeriing dance performance by talented Armenian dance groups.”

The Hamazkayin Armenian Cultural & Educational Society of Cyprus is the Cyprus branch of the world-wide Hamazkayin organisation which deals with educational and cultural affairs in the Armenian Diaspora. In Cyprus, the activities of Hamazkayin include, among others, the Armenian folk-dance groups Sipan in Nicosia, Ani in Paphos and Kilika in Limassol.

“For Hamazkayin,” the organisers comment, “the traditional Armenian folk dance is a fundamental part of Armenian Culture and our society endeavours to keep it alive and pass it on to the new generations of Cypriot Armenians.”

 

Armenian Song and Dance Ensemble

Performance by the Hamazkayin Armenian Cultural & Educational Society of Cyprus. May 11. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7pm. €12. www.soldoutticketbox.com

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

