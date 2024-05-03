Daily News Briefing

May 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
By Staff Reporter
In today’s episode, the EU has offered Lebanon a financial package of €1 billion, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, which includes efforts to tackle border control and smuggling.

Meanwhile, a group of United States congressmen tabled a bill which would extend the waiver renewal period for the country’s arms embargo on Cyprus from one year to five years.

Elsewhere, Cyprus welcomed a Moneyval report that said the country had improved measures in tackling money laundering and combating terrorism financing, though it identified existing shortcomings.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

staff reporter

