May 3, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Water to be cut off from northeast of Cyprus

By Tom Cleaver00

The northeast of Cyprus will be without water for 72 hours between Monday and Thursday while repairs are made to a burst pipe.

Settlements located between Petra tou Digeni and Rizokarpaso will be without water, with repairs set to be made to a pipe which makes up part of the irrigation system in which water is supplied to the north from Turkey.

As the north’s water board head Tarhan Ceki had explained to the Cyprus Mail during previous cuts, water is typically provided to affected areas from local sources, and people are encouraged to use water “consciously and economically” until repairs are complete.

The north’s ‘agriculture ministry’ added on Friday that it would keep local residents informed regarding repair works and their water supply.

