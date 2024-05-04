May 4, 2024

Easter bonfire ‘high risk’ due to strong winds

By Andria Kades02
The fire service on Saturday said strong winds across Cyprus mean the traditional bonfire may risk homes, infrastructure and human lives.

Spokesman for the service Andreas Kettis urged authorities and the public to heed the cautions and remove piles of wood and waste set to be burned as part of Easter Saturday’s bonfire tradition.

Thermal radiation will be carried horizontally rather than vertically under the prevailing weather conditions, with a serious risk that buildings, infrastructure and human lives may be affected.

Earlier in the day, fire services and police were on high alert after tyres were set on fire.

Officers believe two minors were implicated who were taken to a police station. Their parents had to be notified due to their age and they will have to give statements in the next few days.

The flames broke out shortly after 4am on Nikou and Despina Pattichi street, on Spyrou Kyprianou. Authorities were set to investigate whether the smoke and flames affected the traffic cameras.

Police and fire services are increasing patrols in light of the traditional bonfire.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

