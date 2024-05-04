May 4, 2024

Christodoulides stresses ‘importance of Easter’

By Jonathan Shkurko015
Nikos Christodoulides

President Nikos Christodoulides stressed “the importance of Easter” and extended his wishes for the wellbeing and success of all Cypriots while delivering a televised speech to the nation.

Christodoulides acknowledged the special importance of the Easter period, before, however, lamenting that “the message of hope still remains unheard in the occupied churches for the 50th consecutive year.”

He expressed solidarity with all those affected by the division, stressing his commitment to restarting substantive negotiations for a solution to the Cyprus problem based on agreed frameworks.

“Amidst a volatile geopolitical environment, I want to assure that efforts are underway to ensure the country’s economic stability, internal security, and regional stability,” he said.

Despite the challenges, he expressed optimism about the country’s economy remaining on a developmental trajectory with positive prospects for the future.

The president also stressed the importance of targeted social policies focusing on people’s needs, including special measures for vulnerable groups, the middle class, households, businesses, the elderly, single-parent families, people with disabilities, “and all those in need of support.”

He then underlined the government’s “ongoing efforts as far as migration, housing, energy, and institutional reforms are concerned, vowing to find “permanent and sustainable solutions.”

Christodoulides concluded his speech by calling for personal reflection and collective contemplation, urging “a return to the sources of faith and tradition to draw strength, share love, and deeply understand the triumph of life over death.”

“I want to extend my heartfelt wishes for a Happy Easter and prosperous years ahead to everyone,” he said.

cropped profile pic.jpg
Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

