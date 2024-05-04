May 4, 2024

Onus is on ‘other side’ for Cyprob developments

By Source: Cyprus News Agency07
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos

Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos underlined the Republic of Cyprus’ “unwavering position for a solution” that must be within the framework of the UN Security Council for a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality.

In an interview published on Friday with the Greek newspaper “Ta Nea”, Kombos talked about the forthcoming visit of the UN Secretary General’s Personal Envoy to Cyprus and the gap between the two sides.

“We are unwaveringly within the UN Security Council framework for a bizonal, bicommunal federation and political equality as set out in the UNSC resolutions, starting from the maturity point in Crans-Montana,” he said, noting that the “other side is outside that framework”.

At the same time, Kombos pointed out that the EU-Turkey factor, especially after the recent European Council conclusions, is of particular importance.

“Turkey believes that promoting EU-Turkish relations is to its advantage and we have opened this road. So those who are looking for a grand opening from us, it has already happened. The choice of a positive development is on the other side,” Kombos said.

Speaking about the Amalthea project, which is Cyprus’ initiative to bring humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza through a maritime corridor, the foreign minister said that it constitutes a very important initiative by Cyprus, which highlights the country’s role as a “bridge between the region and the EU and as a pillar of stability in times of crisis”.

Regarding immigration and President Nikos Christodoulides’ visit to Lebanon with President of the European Commission he noted that “there is a growing problem with Syrian flows from Lebanon”.

“After efforts by Cyprus, the Commission has turned its attention there. The aim is for the EU to support Beirut in order for a solution to emerge”, he explained.

“We want a safety net for the Republic of Cyprus because the issue is taking on dangerous dimensions,” he commented.

Speaking about the relations between Nicosia and Athens, he noted that these are “relations of coordination, dialogue and honesty”.

“We have very frequent communication at all levels and mutual information. It is not necessary to agree on all issues or to have the same tactics. But what is important is a genuine willingness to find solutions” he said.

Finally, referring to developments on the Kosovo issue and asked whether they are directly related to the Cyprus problem, the foreign minister noted that “these are different cases.”

“Nevertheless, anything that has to do with issues of a secessionist nature is, logically, of concern to us. Our position was set out last year in the Committee of Ministers. The Republic of Cyprus voted against it,” Kombos concluded.

