Tyres set on fire under Limassol traffic cameras

By Staff Reporter
Police and fire services were on high alert in Limassol on Saturday, after a number of tyres were set on fire on a main road.

Officers believe two minors were implicated who were taken to a police station. Their parents had to be notified due to their age and they will have to give statements in the next few days.

The flames broke out shortly after 4am on Nikou and Despina Pattichi street, on Spyrou Kyprianou. Authorities were set to investigate whether the smoke and flames affected the traffic cameras.

Police and fire services are increasing patrols in light of the traditional bonfire.

