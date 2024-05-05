May 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Arrests made island-wide of people carrying firecrackers

By Tom Cleaver07
handcuffs 02
File photo

Police made multiple arrests across the country of people carrying firecrackers and other pyrotechnic paraphernalia on Easter Saturday.

One 18-year-old man was arrested near the Ayia Marina church in Limassol after a bag containing 1,807 industrial firecrackers was found in his car boot. He was accused in writing and will be summoned to court at a later date.

Meanwhile, in the Strovolos area of Nicosia, police found a total of 11 firework launchers and 115 firecrackers in a car which was leaving a school. The car’s driver, a 19-year-old man, was also arrested and accused in writing.

In Larnaca, police found a total of 40 firecrackers and two fireworks in a car driven by a 42-year-old woman and found 80 firecrackers and two fireworks in a car driven by a 49-year-old man.

Both drivers were taken to the police station, where they were interrogated, before being accused in writing.

Meanwhile, in Paphos, a 21-year-old man was stopped by police while walking near a church. He was found to have 17 industrial firecrackers on his person and was arrested. He was also accused in writing.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

House set ablaze in Easter violence

Tom Cleaver

Police car torched by 100 youths

Tom Cleaver

Residents decry ‘suspicious activity’ in Dali factory

Staff Reporter

Archbishop appeals to ‘motherland’, warns of Turkey’s conditions

Staff Reporter

Isolated storms on Easter Sunday

Staff Reporter

Christodoulides stresses ‘importance of Easter’

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign