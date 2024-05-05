May 5, 2024

Child hospitalised after car driven by other child crashes

A 16-year-old boy was hospitalised on Easter Sunday after the car in which he was riding as a passenger crashed.

The crash occurred in the Paphos village of Peyia at around 1.25am, with the 16-year-old riding in the back seat of a car driven by a 15-year-old. Two other minors were also passengers in the vehicle.

The vehicle collided with another car, which was being driven by a 47-year-old man, and had an 11-year-old in its back seat.

The 15-year-old’s car veered off course after the collision, hitting a road sign, and coming to a stop off the road.

The boy who was injured was taken to hospital, where it was determined he had suffered a blunt force trauma to his head. He received stitches and was kept overnight.

Doctors say he is not in immediate danger.

The two other passengers in the car reported minor injuries and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 47-year-old underwent an alcohol test which came up with a zero reading.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

