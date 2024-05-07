May 7, 2024

By Melissa Hekkers
In today’s episode, a police car was completely destroyed on Easter Saturday night in what Limassol police spokesman Lefteris Kyriakou called an “organised attack”.

Elsewhere, a 30-year-old man from Limassol has died after being involved in a road traffic accident on the road between Kalo Chorio and Limassol on Easter Sunday.

Also, two firefighting helicopters and a total of 18 crew members arrived in Cyprus from Jordan with the aim of boosting Cyprus’ firefighting capabilities ahead of the summer, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

All this and much more in today’s Daily News Briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail. 

 

Melissa is a Belgian freelance journalist who has been collaborating with the Mail since 2014. As an award-winning author, she speaks three languages. Her work predominantly focuses on human interest stories, silenced communities and marginalised peoples.

