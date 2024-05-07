May 7, 2024

Nicosia town hall and Eleftheria Square lit up for Europe Day

eleftheria square, eleftherias
Eleftheria Square in Nicosia

The Nicosia town hall and Eleftheria Square will be lit up on Europe Day, celebrated every year on May 9, to mark the beginning of the month-long countdown to the European elections scheduled from June 6 to 9.

Over 60 cities across Europe will participate in the initiative that will see historical landmarks lit up at night, aiming to encourage people to vote in the upcoming elections.

According to a statement released by the European Parliament on Tuesday, “prominent landmarks such as the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, the Colosseum in Rome, and the Grand Place in Brussels were among those participating in the campaign.”

Additional landmarks joining the initiative included the Samuel Beckett Bridge and Parliament Buildings in Dublin, the City Hall in Vilnius, Fort St. Angelo in Valletta, the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, the Plaza de Cibeles in Madrid, and the Parliament of Romania in Bucharest, among others.

Europe Day is celebrated annually to commemorate peace and unity in Europe. It marks the anniversary of the Schuman Declaration, which proposed a new form of political cooperation in Europe, laying the foundation for what would later become the European Union.

