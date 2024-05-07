May 7, 2024

Paphos trio fined €21,500 for possession of untaxed tobacco

By Nikolaos Prakas01
Three individuals in Paphos were fined a total of €21,500 over the past week after being found in possession of untaxed tobacco items from the north, the police announced on Tuesday.

According to police reports, the first man, aged 45, was found driving in Paphos on Monday when he was stopped for a routine check.

During the search, police discovered 850 cigarette packets, 159 packets of rolling tobacco, and two boxes of shisha tobacco in his possession.

The police notified the customs office, resulting in the man being fined €9,000.

Following payment of the fine, he was released.

In a separate incident last week, two men aged 45 and 66 were apprehended while attempting to leave Paphos airport with 645 packets of rolling tobacco and 65 boxes of cigarettes.

The duo received fines totaling €12,500 and were released after payment.

cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

