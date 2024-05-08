May 8, 2024

17 polling stations opened abroad for EU elections

A total of 17 polling stations will be opened abroad for Cypriot voters wishing to vote in June’s European Parliament elections, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry added that a total of 4,691 people have registered to vote abroad in these elections, and that voters will only be able to vote in the European Parliament elections at these polling stations.

Three polling stations will be open in the Greek capital Athens, catering to a total of 1,586 voters. In the country’s second city, Thessaloniki, two polling stations will be open, catering to 669 voters.

Elsewhere in Greece, one polling station each will be open in Patras, Herklion, Ioannina Komotini, and Volos, catering to 269,137, 114, 101, and 87 voters respectively.

Outside of Greece, a total of three polling stations will be open in the United Kingdom’s capital, London, catering to a total of 1,082 voters.

One polling station each will be open in three other UK cities; Birmingham, Manchester, and Glasgow, catering to 131, 98, and 58 voters respectively.

In Belgium, one polling station will be open in the country’s capital, Brussels, catering to a total of 359 voters.

