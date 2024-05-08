May 8, 2024

Blazes hit Limassol: building, motorcycle, café damaged

By Marko Ljubicic03
Firefighters were called to put out three blazes in Limassol in the early hours of Wednesday, which affected the ground floor of a building, a motorcycle and a café.

According to an announcement released by the fire service, the first fire affected the building, as firefighters were called to extinguish the flames that erupted around 12.40am. Four fire trucks were dispatched.

The building was abandoned, and the fire caused extensive damage to its walls and burned several pieces of discarded furniture kept in a storage room. The timely intervention of the fire service prevented the blaze from spreading to nearby buildings and the fire was eventually put out.

Later on, at around 3.30am, firefighters were called to extinguish a fire that severely damaged a parked motorcycle on Stasikratous street. A fire truck dispatched on the scene put out the blaze, which appears to be malicious, the fire service statement said.

Finally, at 4.14am, a small fire that occurred at a café on central Makarios avenue required the intervention of a fire truck. The blaze was put out half an hour later.

The causes of the three incidents will be thoroughly investigated on Wednesday, the fire service statement said.

