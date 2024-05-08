Daily News Briefing

May 8, 2024

By Tom Cleaver015
In today’s episode, a total of nine people were remanded for eight days after being arrested in connection with an attempted murder committed in Lakatamia last month.

Meanwhile, two port police boats have been sent from Cyprus to patrol off the coast of Lebanon for migrant boats after the arrival of two boats a day prior.

Elsewhere, Cyprus participated in an international police operation that led to the arrest of nine people involved in the Juicyfields Ponzi scheme.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

