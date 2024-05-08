May 8, 2024

Love the Earth Festival: A day of fun and sustainability

By Eleni Philippou00
A festival all about building a greener and more sustainable future is coming to the Limassol seafront this Sunday. On May 12, the Love the Earth Festival will entice old and young visitors to Molos Park, next to Red Restro Bar to showcase a variety of activities and organisations working towards an eco-friendlier life.

A range of interactive activities will take place throughout the day with the festival running from 10.30am to 4.30pm. Attendees will also enjoy entertaining games, stalls showcasing environmentally friendly products, upcycling workshops, face-painting, flower-planting, a clothing swap, sustainable fashion brands, delicious and healthy snacks, musical entertainment and opportunities to win exciting prizes.

In addition to the festivities, participants will have the chance to join a clean-up session to help keep Molos Park and its surroundings clean and beautiful.

The festival is organised by Let’s Make Cyprus Green (LMCG) and is the second of its kind after a successful first festival in 2019. Among other organisations taking part will be Zero Waste Alliance, Cyprus International Women of Today, Second Life, Fashion Revolution, Fashion Heritage and JCI Limassol. Festival goers can learn about local initiatives to protect the environment and promote greener lifestyles.

The event will also celebrate the installation of the first water refill station at Molos seafront, a milestone for LMCG’s Refill Cyprus campaign. This station will provide the public with filtered and chilled water free of charge, contributing to the reduction of plastic bottle pollution. It brings the number of Refill Cyprus water stations to six, all in busy coastal locations which can be found online.

The festival, which is free to attend, invites the public to join the clean-up session at 3pm and all of the festival’s events to celebrate, educate and inspire change together.

 

Love the Earth Festival

One-day festival by Let’s Make Cyprus Green. May 12. Molos Park, Limassol. 10.30am-4.30pm. Free entrance. www.letsmakecyprusgreen.com

 

 

