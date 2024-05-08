May 8, 2024

Zakaki shooting suspect to appear in court

By Nikolaos Prakas02
File photo

A 62-year-old man arrested as a suspect in a shooting in Zakaki will appear in court of Wednesday, police said.

The man was arrested on Tuesday, under suspicion he was involved in a shooting in Zakaki, Limassol, where the car of another 61-year-old was shot at.

The incident occurred last week, when two suspects on a motorbike stopped outside the home of the man and fired on his vehicle.

At the time, police arrived at the scene and took evidence and statements from witnesses.

Testimony emerged against the 62-year-old, who was arrested on Tuesday.

 

