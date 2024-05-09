May 9, 2024

HTFX becomes gold sponsor for Tziortzis

By Press Release01
Vladimiros Tziortzis (right)

In a press conference held on Thursday at the Olympic Committee in Nicosia, HTFX announced that it has become the gold sponsor of Cypriot EuroNASCAR driver Vladimiros Tziortzis, who is currently competing in the Nascar Whelen Euro Series Championship (ENPRO Elite category) with Italian Academy Motorsports, behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang V8.

The gold sponsorship is yet another example of the company’s efforts to support sport, and in this case to promote Cyprus on a certified FIA  championship.

With experience in the Formula 4 North Europe Zone by FIA, a season in the Formula Renault 2.0 EuroCup, and with impressive results from 2020 in the European Championship of NASCAR, the 2023 EuroNASCAR(EN2) Vice-Champion Tziortzis puts Cyprus on the NASCAR map for another year.

A fact that could not have come without the reliability and commitment of the powerful and innovative CFD trading leading company, HTFX.

HTFX was founded in 2018, and is a leading global financial services company, authorised and regulated since March 2019 by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK and Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CYSEC) in Cyprus, Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) license in Vanuatu.

With offices spanning across the UK, Cyprus, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Vanuatu, the company offers a wide range of trading products, including CFDs on forex, precious metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Clients enjoy diverse account options like standard, ECN, and cent accounts, along with access to top-tier trading software such as MT4 and MT5. It provides clients with comprehensive global analysis tools and regularly publish detailed reports on the global economy. Company’s commitment to real-time market monitoring ensures clients stay informed and ready to seize opportunities.

“At HTFX we are motivated by the desire to achieve. To this end and with the company’s Social Responsibility Program, we are very pleased to announce the HTFX partnership with the professional EuroNASCAR racing driver Vladimiros Tziortzis. As part of this partnership, HTFX, as a gold sponsor, will support Tziortzis’ efforts in the EuroNASCAR Championship, and help him to achieve new victories on the global motorsport stage.

“He is a great athlete who has a unique personality driven by his passion and always committed to excellence in a very competitive, demanding and high driven technology sport.,” the HTFX Executive Director (EU) said.

Tziortzis, who has become HTFX Global Ambassador, stated: “I would like to thank HTFX from the bottom of my heart for the trust. Both industries are well known for their similar characteristics and values such us Safety-Technology-Speed-Risks-Multitask Procedures, etc. We will march together in the battles of EURONASCAR, and with the company’s support I will give my best once again to raise the Cyprus flag to the top.”

Based on the gold sponsorship, the car was officially presented on Thursday afternoon at Autodromo Vallelunga-Italy-Rome, during the second round of the 2024 EuroNASCAR Championship, right before the parade which will take place at the centre of Campagnano di Roma.

The Ford Mustang V8 car will be displayed through live streaming, but also through Tziortzis’ racing uniform, helmet, merchandise and on track activities.

This year the championship will visit Italy in a week, and then the UK, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Germany, and Belgium (Spain already completed in April), where the number of spectators is expected this year to exceed 300,000.

EuroNASCAR 2024 calendar:

13-14 April: Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Spain

18-19 May: Autodromo Vallelunga, Italy

08-09 June: Brands Hatch, U.K

29-30 June: Raceway Venray, Netherlands

31 August-01 September: Autodrom Most, Czech Republic

21-22 September: Motorsport Arena Oschersleben,Germany

12-13 October: Circuit Zolder, Belgium

