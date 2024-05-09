May 9, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Illegal residents arrested in Paphos raid

By Jonathan Shkurko080
police car at night
File photo

Officers of the asylum service on Wednesday located six people residing illegally within the Republic’s territory in Paphos.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, members of the service carried out a raid to arrest them after receiving a tip between 5.30am and 7.30am.

As part of the raid, all six people are Georgian nationals. They were living together in an apartment.

The are currently in custody and awaiting deportation, Nicolaou said.

