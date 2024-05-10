May 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

A chance to visit artists in their studios

By Eleni Philippou00
ksoporti paphos web

Paphos artists are set to open their studio doors soon as Ksoporti Art Weekend travels to the west coast and offers a glimpse into the life of local creatives.

The annual nomadic festival will activate various areas of the Paphos region from May 31 to June 2 encouraging the public to explore and interact with the dynamic contemporary art scene of Paphos. Twenty-five artists take part this year in dozens of locations.

Since its inception, Ksoporti Art Weekend has aimed at showcasing artists residing in Cyprus and promoting an artistic dialogue. Previous editions in Limassol and Larnaca were a big success, involving numerous local creatives and bringing them together with the public. Now, the concept travels to Paphos and the surrounding area to showcase artist workshops, art and culture centres, exhibition spaces and galleries.

The participating artists and venues have been carefully selected by the organisers so that visitors have a chance to explore the diverse artistic expressions that contribute to and shape Paphos’ cultural identity. Throughout the weekend event, visitors will be able to browse the art and meet artists in central Paphos, Tala, Lemba and Kissonerga.

Taking part are the organisations Kimon Arts Centre, M.A.M.A Contemporary, The Makers Space, the College of Fine Art in Lemba and the Paphos Municipal Art Gallery.

Participating artists include Rafaela Constantinou, Fotini Michaelidi, Giorgos Kotsounis, Katerina Foukara, Arsenidi Lisenkob, Mariam Soukhanova Foukara, Christos Foukaras, Yiannis Oikonomou, Rinos Stefanis, Susan Vargas Stefanis, Yota Ioannidou, Aristotelis Dimitriou, Vicky Achilleidou, Katerina Dimitriou, Elli Kontou, Yiannis Sakellis, Charalambos Margaritis, Irina Manoukovska, Anastasia Krivenko, Vladimir Ponomarev, Emilio Koutsophytides, and Margarita Paraskevou.

 

Ksoporti Art Weekend 2024

Open artists’ studios and art institutions. May 31-June 2. Central Paphos, Tala, Lemba and Kissonerga. Friday and Saturday: 5pm-10pm (central Paphos) and 5pm-9pm (other locations). Sunday: 11am-5pm. www.ksoporti.com

 

 

 

 

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

British tourist in critical condition after crashing car into tree

Tom Cleaver

Three arrested for working illegally in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Timur Turlov discusses Cyprus operations: Freedom24’s key to European market

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Child arrested for string of burglaries

Staff Reporter

Man arrested for defrauding elderly woman

Tom Cleaver

Today’s weather: Hot and windy

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign