May 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

British tourist in critical condition after crashing car into tree

By Tom Cleaver
A 53-year-old British tourist is in a critical condition and in intensive care after having crashed his car into a tree in Paralimni on Thursday evening.

He has sustained fractures to his skull, abdominal and chest injuries and a broken leg.

Famagusta district police spokesman Steve Theodoulou explained that police had been informed of the incident at around 5pm on Thursday.

He said it currently appears that the man “lost control of his car and mounted the footpath, drove uncontrollably, and then crashed into a tree which lined the footpath and came to a stop.”

The man was initially taken to the Famagusta general hospital in Paralimni but was then transferred to the Nicosia general hospital’s intensive care unit, with his condition now considered “extremely critical”.

“Due to the severity of the man’s injuries, it was not possible to carry out a preliminary alcohol test, but blood samples were taken at the Famagusta general hospital for this purpose,” Theodoulou added.

He said the crash “caused extensive damage to the whole front of the car, the windscreen, and the rest of the car.”

“From our investigations so far, we have not yet been able to clarify whether the man was wearing a seatbelt,” he added.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

