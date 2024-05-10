May 10, 2024

Coffee prices fall in Cyprus

By Tom Cleaver00
The cost of coffee fell in Cyprus between March 2023 and March 2024, according to the European Union’s statistical service Eurostat.

On average, coffee cost 2.3 per cent less in March this year than it did 12 months prior, with Cyprus being one of 12 EU member states to see its coffee prices fall over the same period.

Despite these decreases, the average price of coffee across the EU rose by one per cent over the same period.

This average growth was fuelled by countries such as Croatia, Romania, and Bulgaria, where coffee prices grew by 7.4 per cent, 6.8 per cent, and 6.6 per cent respectively over the same period.

Meanwhile, a number of EU member states saw significantly larger decreases in their coffee prices than Cyprus.

In Finland and Lithuania, the price of coffee fell by more than 15 per cent between March last year and March this year, while Denmark saw a 7.5 per cent decrease in its coffee prices.

Despite Cyprus’ coffee prices falling, however, prices are still on average higher than in other parts of Europe.

According to Cypriot statistical service Cystat, the average price of a regular cappuccino is €3.27 – more than in France, Belgium, Germany, or Italy.

