May 11, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Man City go top after thrashing Fulham

By Reuters News Service
Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring their second goal with Rodri

Manchester City hit the top of the Premier League with one week of the season left as two goals by Josko Gvardiol and one each from Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez sealed an emphatic 4-0 victory at Fulham on Saturday.

City‘s stroll in the London sunshine, their seventh successive league win and 16th consecutive victory over Fulham in all competitions, moved them two points clear of Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s relentless side, closing in on an unprecedented fourth English title in a row, have 85 points from 36 games, with Arsenal on 83 having also played 36.

Arsenal can regain top spot by beating Manchester United on Sunday but City, who play their game in hand at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday, are two wins away from making history.

Croatian defender Gvardiol slotted them ahead in the 13th minute after a neat one-two with Kevin De Bruyne and City doubled their advantage when Foden swept home a shot after 59 minutes.

Gvardiol slid in to touch home Bernardo Silva’s cross at the back post and Alvarez converted a penalty deep into stoppage-time to complete the rout.

The spot-kick was awarded for a foul by Fulham’s Issa Diop who was sent off.

