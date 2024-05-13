May 13, 2024

Cyprus government employment sees 5.2 per cent increase

finmin fin min finance ministry cyprus
(file photo)

Employment in the Cypriot government has seen a rise of 5.2 per cent, totalling 2,697 individuals, for the period of January to April 2024, when compared to the same period in 2023, averaging at 54,837 individuals, according to a report released on Monday by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

According to the report, government employment reached 55,253 individuals in April alone.

In terms of the public service specifically, 12,238 workers were employed as permanent staff, 4,274 as indefinite-term employees, 1,334 as fixed-term employees, and 5,784 as hourly wage earners.

Moreover, the majority of employees in the public service were permanent staff (51.8 per cent), while the lowest share consisted of fixed-term employees, which stood at 5.6 per cent.

Furthermore, within the educational service, there were 11,910 permanent staff, 1,193 indefinite-term employees, 4,449 fixed-term employees, and 152 hourly wage earners.

The highest percentage of employees in the educational service were permanent staff, which stood at 67.3 per cent, with hourly wage earners constituting the smallest portion at 0.9 per cent.

In the security forces, there were 8,182 permanent staff, 4,688 indefinite-term employees, 300 fixed-term employees, and 749 hourly wage earners.

The majority of employees in the security forces were permanent staff, standing at 58.8 per cent, while the lowest shared corresponded to fixed-term employees, which stood at 2.2 per cent.

