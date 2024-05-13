Cyprus Symphony Orchestra plans new exciting series of concerts

May 13, 2024

The final two months of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra’s artistic season are packed with a host of exciting concerts. With all of the orchestra’s concerts in April 2024 being sold out, the musicians are plunging forward with renewed momentum for their May and June concerts before a brief summer break.

The season will continue with the final concert of the CySO International Conducting Masterclass and Competition, which gives a platform to up-and-coming young conductors. On May 24, ten young rising conductors will step onto the stage of the Strovolos Municipal Theatre to conduct works by Mozart, Beethoven and Mahler on which they had the opportunity to work for five days with the internationally established conductor and conducting pedagogue Michalis Economou and the CySO.

Then, CySO continues with a new community outreach series performing in front of audiences at the American Medical Centre on May 29, the Central Prisons of Nicosia on May 30 and the Tala Amphitheatre in Paphos on May 31. The concerts are free and will be conducted by the promising young Cypriot maestro Andreas Asiikkis in his debut with the CySO.

June’s first performance is the annual concert of the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra Academy and SymphoPedia of the CyYSO. The talented young scholars of the Academy will showcase the outcome of their work on June 3 in Nicosia, while the ensembles and choir of the SymphoPedia programme will present a highly exciting programme in this annual concert.

The Starlight series will follow when the orchestra will collaborate with Anna Fedorova, one of today’s great pianists. Two concerts will take place, first at Skali Amphitheatre on June 6 and then at Curium Ancient Amphitheatre on the following evening.

A few days later, the orchestra will renew its collaboration with Telethon in an extraordinary Latin jazz fundraising concert on June 13 in Nicosia.

The season will close with the much-anticipated spectacular side-by-side concert of the Cyprus Symphony with the Cyprus Youth Symphony Orchestra which will take place on June 28 in Nicosia, under the baton of the esteemed maestro and artistic director of the CyYSO, Yiorgos Kountouris.

 

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Concerts

May-June concert programme. For tickets and details visit www.cyso.org.cy  

