Daily News Briefing

May 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
In today’s episode, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday that the executive branch will move to examine why for 19 years the tragic case of national guardsman Thanasis Nicolaou was not properly handled.

Meanwhile, respondig to Christodoulides’ statements later in the day, lawyer for the family Leto Cariolou said the attorney general should no longer be involved in the case.

Elsewhere, hundreds of people protested in support of auditor general Odysseas Michaelides on Sunday. Gathering outside the legal service, they marched on to the presidential palace, calling for transparency and sound management of public funds.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

