May 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Limassol man arrested for case of massive theft of cables and tools

By Staff Reporter00
handcuffs 07
File photo

Police on Sunday arrested a 37-year-old man as the suspect in the case of theft of cables and tools worth  €140,000.

According to the police, the theft was committed last July from a container located in the area of ​​Ayia Phyla, in Limassol.

Investigations turned up scientific testimony and police obtained a warrant against the 37-year-old.

The suspect was located and arrested on Monday while the case is under ongoing investigation.

