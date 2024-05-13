May 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Overcast and rainy

By Staff Reporter00
stormy droushia
Rain clouds over Polis Chrysochous

Monday will start off cloudy with isolated showers and possible thunderstorms in the eastern half of the island. The weather front will move southeast and affect most of the island. Afternoon clouds will bring rains and possible storms in the mountains, and in the south, east and interior. Temperatures will rise to 27C in the interior, 24C on the coasts, and 14C in the higher mountains. Winds will be south- to north-westerly, initially light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and gradually turning to strong, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough.

Overnight will be mostly clear with low cloud on the the coasts. Temperatures will drop to 14C inland, 16C on the coast, and 8C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, gradually abating to 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain somewhat rough.

Tuesday and Wednesday is expected to be cloudy with afternoon rains, especially in the mountains, the south, the east and the interior, while Thursday will be sunny.

Temperatures are expected rise through Thursday, reaching to close to average for the season.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Hundreds protest in support of auditor general

Andria Kades

‘Back to the dark ages’: forced sterilisation still exists

Andria Kades

AG should stay out of Thanasis Nicolaou’s investigation, family decries

Andria Kades

Apoel win Cyprus football championship

Source: Cyprus News Agency

‘Cyprus ready to negotiate with Turkey over energy’

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Island’s oldest police station poised for facelift

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign