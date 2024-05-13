May 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two remanded for attempted robbery in Ayia Napa

By Andria Kades02
ΛΕΜΕΣΟΣ – ΛΗΣΤΕΙΑ ΥΠΑΛΛΗΛΟΥ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑΣ
File photo

Two men who stormed into an Ayia Napa store with a knife and iron bar demanding money were remanded in Famagusta court for eight days on Monday.

The two, aged 23, had walked in the store at around 5am brandishing a knife and iron bar, demanding the employee give them money from the till.

Police said they began throwing unspecified items to the employee, which prompted a second member of staff to interfere.

The 23-year-olds escaped without managing to steal anything.  Both were arrested at Larnaca airport on Sunday night.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

‘Time for criminal prosecutions over Thanasis Nicolaou’s murder’

Andria Kades

Low water levels in dams as fear of shortage looms

Iole Damaskinos

Expert geologist to hold lecture on Cyprus’ tectonic activity

Iole Damaskinos

German agency maintains Cyprus at BBB+ amidst stability

Kyriacos Nicolaou

PACE rapporteur Fassino in Cyprus for working visit

Jonathan Shkurko

Akrotiri still in contention after narrow victory

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign