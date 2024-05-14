May 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Europe

EU flag banned from Eurovision song contest, rainbow-colored LGBTQ+ flag allowed

By Reuters News Service00
eu flag

The Eurovision Song Contest’s ban of the European Union flag was a “completely regrettable” mistake that should be rectified next year, the European Commission said.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which operates Eurovision, said Swedish host broadcaster SVT chose to limit flags among participants and the audience at the venue in Malmo to those of the participating countries, along with the rainbow flag.

This meant the EU flag, often waved at the 2023 contest, was banned. Several attendees wrote on social media that security denied them entry with the flag.

The European Commission said flag of blue with 12 yellow stars was a flag for all EU members as well as being part of the symbol for the 46-nation Council of Europe stretching from Iceland to Azerbaijan.

“It is certainly completely regrettable that the flag of all the EU members taking part in the competition as well as other states belonging to the Council of Europe…. could not be shown,” Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer said.

“We can certainly encourage the EBU to understand that this is a mistake and then it is their decision on how to proceed.”

Margaritas Schinas, the Commission vice president overseeing culture, would raise the issue with EBU in what the spokesperson said was likely to be a “very lively discussion”.

The EBU said that the flag policy was more rigorously enforced by security at this year’s event due to heightened geopolitical tensions.

A spokesperson for the European Broadcasting Union said ticket holders were only allowed to bring and display flags representing participating countries, as well as the rainbow-colored flag, which is a symbol for LGBTQ+ communities.

Several thousand demonstrators waving Palestinian flags gathered in central Malmo to protest against Israel’s participation over the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

“We will look again at the flag policy for 2025 in conjunction with our new host broadcaster SRG SSR,” EBU said of the next contest, due to be held in Switzerland.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

‘No unsolvable problems’ between Turkey and Greece

Reuters News Service

EU draws up long-term security commitments to Ukraine

Reuters News Service

Switzerland wins Eurovision Song Contest, Cyprus in 15th place

Reuters News Service

Swedish host city braces for Eurovision final and fresh protest

Reuters News Service

European Central Bank: inflation and interest rate developments

CM Guest Columnist

Greek court sentences former official at Turkish consulate to prison on spying charges

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign