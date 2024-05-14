May 14, 2024

Nicosia man arrested for car arson

A 66-year-old man is expected to be brought before the Nicosia District Court on Tuesday for an investigated case of car arson.

The man was arrested on Tuesday and he was taken into custody.

The case concerns a fire that broke out on May 5 which completely destroyed a vehicle that had been parked in an open area in Nicosia village.

The Palaichori police station is furthering the investigation.

