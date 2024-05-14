May 14, 2024

Offer stray dogs a second chance

By Gina Agapiou
An event this Saturday offers the opportunity to support a Nicosia animal shelter through donations or the adoption of a shelter dog.

The 2nd Chance Dogs shelter is collaborating with the Cyprus Radio and Television Foundation (CyBC) on the initiative of the Strovolos municipality and municipal council member George Hadjiyannou.

As part of the collaboration, a public awareness campaign will be held at the CyBC courtyard on Saturday, May 18, between the hours of 8:30-11:30 and 16:00-19:00, during which the public will be able to donate dry food, canned food, or treats for the shelter’s purposes.

During the event, Strovolos municipality has announced it will donate €500 worth of pet food to 2nd Chance Dogs.

The public is invited to attend the event, as they will be able to meet the shelter dogs and consider adopting a furry friend, giving them a second chance for a forever home.

The 2nd Chance Dogs shelter is located in Geri and its construction works started in 2015. The shelter’s goal is to provide decent living conditions for 60 dogs until they find a permanent home. The ultimate goal of 2nd Chance Dogs is to reintegrate 200 dogs a year into the community.

For more information about the work of the shelter and meet the shelter dogs on social media and on the shelter’s website www.2ndchancedogs.org.

 

 

