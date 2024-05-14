May 14, 2024

Twin banking honours for BoC at 2024 Global Finance awards

Bank of Cyprus wins 2 awards for Best Bank from Global Finance

Global Finance, one of the leading international publications focused on banking and finance, has named Bank of Cyprus (BoC) the Best Bank and the Best Investment Bank in Cyprus in its 2024 awards.

These award wins are particularly important for the Bank as they recognise the significant achievements of BoC during 2023, such as the strong financial and operational performance and the recommencement of dividend payments after a 12-year hiatus while expanding its digital offering to customers.

“In a milestone year for the bank, Bank of Cyprus has completed a significant transformation in to a well-capitalised and diversified banking group,” said Global Finance, on naming Bank of Cyprus winner of the awards. “With a pre-tax profit of €487 million in 2023, the bank has delivered a strong performance with a commitment to sustainable growth and further developing innovative banking products.”

Commenting on the awards in turn, Bank of Cyprus CEO Panicos Nicolaou, expressed his appreciation for the honours. “We are delighted to be named Best Bank and Best Investment Bank in Cyprus by renowned banking and finance magazine, Global Finance,” he noted. “This award is international recognition of the strong financial and operational performance, as well as the innovative products and services that we delivered in 2023, while supporting the Cypriot economy and creating sustainable value for our shareholders.”

