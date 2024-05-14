May 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EuropeWorld

Two French prison guards killed, inmate escapes in ambush

By Reuters News Service01
3e875d3bcf670c01bec00f7bfb2d58ee
Heavily armed men ambushed a prison van to free an inmate

At least two French prison guards were shot dead and three others seriously injured on Tuesday after heavily armed men ambushed a prison van to free an inmate, French police said, triggering a major manhunt.

The orchestrated attack, which comes amid rising drug-linked violence across Europe, took place around 0900 GMT at a toll booth in Incarville in the Eure region of northern France. The unnamed inmate and the attackers escaped, police said.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said a major manhunt had been launched.

“All means are being used to find these criminals. On my instructions, several hundred police officers and gendarmes were mobilized,” he wrote on X.

Images on social media showed at least two men in balaclavas carrying rifles circling near an SUV that was in flames. The SUV appeared to have been rammed into the front of the prison van.

Drug crime has spiralled across Europe, which has been flooded with cocaine in recent years. Marseille has been the epicenter of France’s gang violence, with a particularly violent war between trafficking clans.

Local media reports named the fugitive inmate as 30-year-old Mohamed A.

A French police source said he was suspected of ordering a murder in Marseille, and had ties to the city’s powerful ‘Blacks’ gang.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Blinken, in Kyiv, says US aid arriving at ‘challenging’ time for Ukraine

Reuters News Service

World Court to hold hearings over Israel’s Rafah attacks

Reuters News Service

Israeli tanks push into Gaza’s Rafah, as displaced civilians flee again

Reuters News Service

EU flag banned from Eurovision song contest, rainbow-colored LGBTQ+ flag allowed

Reuters News Service

US Senator Robert Menendez goes on trial for corruption, no jurors chosen

Reuters News Service

‘No unsolvable problems’ between Turkey and Greece

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign