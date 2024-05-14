May 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
FootballPremier LeagueSport

Varane to leave Man United at end of season

By Reuters News Service00
premier league manchester united v wolverhampton wanderers
The 31-year-old joined from Real Madrid in July 2021 for an initial fee of about £34m and has made 93 appearances

Central defender Raphael Varane will leave Manchester United at the end of the season after three years at the Premier League club, the France international said on Tuesday.

Varane, 31, joined United in 2021 after 10 years at Real Madrid. He has made 67 league appearances for the English side and helped them win the League Cup in 2023.

“It’s been an amazing few years to play for this special club and wearing that shirt,” Varane said in a video on social media.

A muscle injury has kept Varane out of action since April but he hopes to be available again before United end their season in the FA Cup final against Manchester City on May 25.

“Everybody at United thanks Rapha for his service and wishes him well for the future,” the club said in a statement.

Eighth-placed United play their last home game of the season on Wednesday against Newcastle United.

“I’ll see you at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game at home this season and it’s going to be an emotional day for me for sure,” Varane added.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

City eye return to top of table with win at Spurs

Reuters News Service

Klopp hails Liverpool’s character, bids farewell to away fans

Reuters News Service

Man City are a challenge but Spurs want to win, says Postecoglou

Reuters News Service

Leverkusen ready to become first team to play unbeaten Bundesliga season

Reuters News Service

Cyprus 7s squad heading to London

Press Release

Cyprus aiming to ride the wave of sports tourism

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign